DOG lovers can live out their wildest dreams as two pop-up puppy cafe's come to York.
With the choice of Pugs or Frenchies, owners and regular humans alike can meet adorable pups of all ages and enjoy puppuccinos together.
It follows on from the Daschund event in July with events usually gathering over 150 doggies and admirers throughout the day.
The two events will both take place on September 5, 2021, at Revolution York with ball pits, tunnels, toys and many other fun props available.
There will be a competition for the best dressed pups with dedicated dog treat stations and free Puppuccinnos on offer.
The Pug Pup Up Cafe will take place between 10am and 1pm with general tickets for non dog owners costing £12.
Tickets cost £9 for parents of Pugs or Frenchies while kids under eight and dogs go free, though they will need a ticket.
The Frenchie Pup Up Cafe will follow from 1.45pm until 5pm.
The event, hosted by UK Dog Events Limited, will also host Pug and Frenchie related trade stands full of goodies and a photographer ready to get snaps of the cutest dogs.
You can book your slot by visiting the www.fatsoma.com event pages by Pup Up Cafe - 'Pug Pup Up Cafe - York' and 'Frenchie Pup Up Cafe - York'.
