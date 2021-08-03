A MAN has had his bike stolen while riding along a cycle path near the River Ouse in York.
Between 4pm and 5pm yesterday (August 2), a man was cycling on the path between James Street and the blue bridge in York when he was involved in an altercation with a group of young men who stole his bike.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, the force are appealing for information about the identity of any of the young men involved. Police said they were believed to be in their teens and wearing tracksuit trousers and tops.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nicola Russell. You can also email nicola.russell@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210173443
