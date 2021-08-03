A NORTH Yorkshire man is among those convicted of breaking the law during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration against national newspapers last September.
Liam Norton, 36, of Esplanade Gardens, Scarborough, denied an offence of obstructing the highway at Waltham Cross between September 3 and September 6 but was convicted at a trial at St Albans Magistrates Court.
The trial was delayed for two hours after Norton glued himself to a table in the courtroom and began filming on his iPhone.
When asked to put down his phone, the 36-year-old said he had glued it to his hand – although it fell to the floor a short time later.
It took police two hours to remove Norton before the trial could continue in his absence.
District judge Sally Fudge said: “[Norton’s] behaviour was particularly disruptive and I take the view there is a high likelihood he should become disruptive again were he allowed to attend court for a trial again.”
Norton was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £172 including £150 prosecution costs and a £22 statutory surcharge.
He was among six standing trial together. Altogether 50 people were charged with offences following a weekend blockade of the Broxbourne printworks in Waltham Cross.
Newspapers printed at the site include The Sun, The times, Sun on Sunday, the Daily Telegraph and the London Evening Standard.
