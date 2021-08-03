TWO men have been involved in an altercation at a store in York with both the security guard and manager of the site.
The incident happened at the Tesco store in Clifton Moor at around 8.30am today (August 3) - when a store security guard and manager were involved in an altercation with the two men.
North Yorkshire Police (NYP) are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, the force are appealing for information about the identity of the two men involved.
A spokesperson for NYP said: "One man was around 5ft 9 in height, white, in his 20’s with dark hair that is short on the sides and longer on top. He was wearing a dark blue tracksuit and jumper, both bearing white stripes down the sides of the sleeves with black trainers.
"The second man was around 5ft 11 with dark hair and was wearing a plain dark blue jumper and track suit bottoms.
"The two men left the shop on bikes."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nicola Russell. You can also email nicola.russell@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210173387.
