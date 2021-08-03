CHILDREN’s charity the NSPCC today praised the victims of York sex offender Ben Breakwell for helping to bring him to justice.
Breakwell, 40, of Monkgate, York, abused his position at a school in London to carry out sex acts with girls.
He faces jail after being convicted of 32 sexual offences against girls.
An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Breakwell has shockingly abused the trust placed in him as a teacher by repeatedly preying on teenage girls to fulfil his own sexual desires.
“It is so vital that those impacted by child sexual abuse feel able to report the crimes committed against them and the victims of Breakwell’s predatory behaviour should be highly commended for coming forward and helping bring him to justice.
“The NSPCC is there for anyone who wants to speak about childhood abuse, no matter who the perpetrator was and how long ago it took place.”
The spokesperson added that children and young people can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or www.childline.org.uk, and over 18s can contact the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000 or help@nspcc.org.uk.
