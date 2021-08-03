YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has dropped very slightly - but further cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has dropped by just one to 245.5 cases per 100,000 population. This remains below the UK national average rate, which stands at 279.5 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that a further 78 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 17,522.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by eight taking it to 260.5 cases per 100,000 population. A further 221 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 43,692.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased slightly by three taking it to 321.2 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 139 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 21,691 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 5,923,820.
