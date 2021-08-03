A MAN was taken to hospital with serious back injuries after a collision between a motorbike and a van on a country road in East Yorkshire.
Humberside Police said it happened at 12.40pm on Sunday on the B1246 at Warter, near Pocklington.
“It is reported that whilst a van was turning at a junction close to Warter Priory Farms Estate on the B1246, it has collided with a motorcycle,” said a spokesperson.
Witnesses should phone 101, quoting log 238 of 31 July.
