A MAN was taken to hospital with serious back injuries after a collision between a motorbike and a van on a country road in East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police said it happened at 12.40pm on Sunday on the B1246 at Warter, near Pocklington.

“It is reported that whilst a van was turning at a junction close to Warter Priory Farms Estate on the B1246, it has collided with a motorcycle,” said a spokesperson.

Witnesses should phone 101, quoting log 238 of 31 July.