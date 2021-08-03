THE number of Covid patients in intensive care in York and Scarborough hospitals has risen to six, the highest of this summer's third wave of the coronavirus.
But the total number of inpatients has fallen slightly from 39 on Monday to 37 yesterday, following the further discharge of several patients, according to the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The trust was treating 242 patients at the peak of the second wave last winter.
A total of 2,319 Covid patients have now been discharged by the trust since the start of the pandemic, or are no longer being treated for Covid.
