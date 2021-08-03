A FORMER music teacher from York is facing jail after he was convicted of 32 sexual offences against young girls.

Ben Breakwell, of Monkgate, York, abused his position at a school in London to carry out sex acts with girls.

The Cambridge-educated teacher committed sexual activity with three girls and took indecent pictures of a fourth, a court heard.

The 40-year-old began a full sexual relationship with two of his victims, Scotland Yard said.

A third victim was sent flattering and supportive messages from Breakwell.

Eventually, friends of one of the victims approached a member of school staff and told him of their suspicion about Breakwell’s inappropriate relationship.

The school immediately suspended him, police were called and an investigation began.

As Breakwell’s offences came to light, a pattern emerged showing how he carefully groomed the girls in order to take advantage of them, police said.

Breakwell was arrested in November 2017 and a search of his computer uncovered indecent images of another victim who did not live in Britain.

This girl was tracked down by investigators and she and her family have been spoken to by detectives.

Breakwell was interviewed by police, but denied any sexual relationship took place between him and the girls.

Last February he was charged with multiple sexual offences and on Monday at Isleworth Crown Court was convicted by a jury of 32 offences.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at the same court on a date to be set.

Detective Constable Ben Lawrence-Smith, of the Metropolitan Police, described Breakwell’s grooming as a “gross betrayal of trust” and said it was "clear that Breakwell was a sexual predator".

He said: “My thoughts are with the young girls who were betrayed by Breakwell.

“They have all been incredibly brave and it is their courage in speaking out that has brought him to justice.

“Breakwell deceived and abused these girls and then sought to evade any responsibility for his actions. They were manipulated to the point where some felt it was they who were doing wrong.

"The fact Breakwell was a teacher only compounds this gross betrayal of trust.”

He added: “Due to the predatory nature of Breakwell’s crimes, it is possible there are further victims who have yet to come forward.

“If you or someone you know has been affected by Breakwell’s offending, or you have been a victim of a sexual offence, please come forward to police."