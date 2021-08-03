HUNDREDS of people signed a petition calling for proportional representation when the Make Votes Matter campaign came to York, Malton and Harrogate last weekend.
A spokesperson said scores of supporters turned out as street stalls were organised and banners displayed.
They said changes were needed to the current first past the post voting system to a fairer type of proportional representation, which would render a different balance of political parties not only in Westminster, but also across North Yorkshire.
“First past the post system leads to a stagnation of politics generally because if one party has a slight majority over the other parties, even 32 per cent of the vote, that party can still retain power and any other party with 31 per cent or less remains powerless," they said.
"Consequently, many voters do not bother to go and vote."
