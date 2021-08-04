It is no surprise developers replacing Frederick House find they need to increase height to comply with Construction Regulations, because rules have become ridiculously complex, requiring specialist consultants equipped with sophisticated computer programmes (Controversial York flats set to increase in height, July 29).
It is often impossible at the planning stage to know exactly what space will be required to meet ever increasing onerous and costly requirements.
An increase of 0.7metres would not be critical had new buildings been restricted to three storeys like the previous Frederick House. Planners could have justified this because of the proximity of housing on Kilburn Road.
Better still, Frederick House could have been retained, refurbished and upgraded; perhaps with a pitched roof containing additional accommodation. This would have much improved the appearance of the building and been in accordance with the principal sustainability objective of reusing sound structures.
Unfortunately the scale and character of York is steadily being eroded by replacement buildings of excessive bulk and height.
Matthew Laverack, Architect, Lord Mayors Walk, York
