AN investigation is underway after a crash.

North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating a three-vehicle crash in a village near Tadcaster that happened at about 12.45am on Friday (30 July).

The force is now appealing for witnesses and information to the crash which happened on the A162 Main Street in Towton.

They say it involved three vehicles, two of which are believed to have travelled into the village from the direction of Sherburn-in-Elemet- a silver Ford Fiesta and a grey Vauxhall Corsa.

The A162 was closed while officers investigated the scene. The occupants of the Ford Fiesta were taken to hospital with injuries.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for witnesses to the incident or the manner of driving of these vehicles prior to the collision.

"Also anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

"If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Chris Storey.

"You can also email chris.storey@northyorkshire.police.uk."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210170836.