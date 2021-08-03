A BOOMING East Yorkshire financial services company is creating 15 jobs as it works to meet growing demand for mortgages and insurance services.

Pocklington based Apex Mortgage & Protection has secured more than £130million worth of funding for customers in the two years since it was launched and has provided a range of insurance services for nearly 2,000 families and businesses.

Having been launched launched by former commando Lewis Papa with four advisors in 2019, it now has a 35 strong team which the business aims to increase to 40 by next month and 50 before the end of the year.

Initially the business covered the East Yorkshire region but has expanded to provide a nationwide service and is looking to become one of the biggest firms of its type in the UK.

The business also provides a dedicated national service to serving and former military personnel through a six strong team of veterans.

Last year its services were recognised by the UK Enterprise Awards who named it the country's best Veteran & Military Financial Services Group.

Mr Papa said the business was experiencing exceptional demand and was on course to meet its target of £1m turnover by the end of this year.

“Many of us have military backgrounds and that brings integrity, professionalism and a can do attitude to our service.

“We have access to the whole of the market which means we can select the best value mortgages and products for customers and many people are switching their mortgages to save money by taking advantage of more attractive interest rates.

“Generally our products such as healthcare, critical illness and business protection are saving customers around 20 per cent on average and this has been welcomed by families and businesses who are looking for protection following the pandemic.”