UPDATED 2.15PM: The road has now reopened and traffic has returned to normal.

 

DRIVERS are being asked to avoid part of a main road after a crash.

The A19 York Road in Thirsk is currently closed northbound heavy traffic due to accident from Blakey Lane close to Thirsk Garden Centre and coffee shop to the A168.

The accident happened at about 10.30am and a diversion is in place.

 