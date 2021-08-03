A NEW artisan coffee shop has opened in York, with the aim of giving "coffee culture” in the city an "uplift".

Nottingham-based 200 Degrees coffee, established in 2012, has opened its 14th coffee shop at 68 Low Petergate, just a short walk from the Minster and Shambles.

Bosses say the business - which opens today (Tuesday, August 3) - prides itself on its customer-focused experience with a meticulous attention to detail.

Alex Spampinato, quality assurance and brand ambassador and the shop's ‘resident coffee expert’, said: “200 Degrees is different to other brands - we are passionate about quality, freshness, and focusing on the journey from the bean to the coffee shop.

“Educating people about the coffee is a pillar of our brand - from where the beans have come from around the world, and the descriptions of the different flavours on our packaging so that people learn which coffee bean is best for them.

“The food is symbiotic to the coffee flavours, made in-house every morning, with vegan and gluten free options, and the coffee is roasted fresh, brewing nothing older than five weeks.”

Bosses say that when walking into the shop, customers will notice the unique features inspired by the city.

The stained glass patterned seat coverings are inspired by the Minster, and the décor is described as classic and traditional - with bespoke light shades, blue velvet sofas, dark wooden panelling, tied together with the rustic yet simple wooden tables and brick walls.

Alex added: “The tables are fixed to the floor, so they don’t wobble - perfect for York’s uneven streets!”

He added that the walls are painted dark with soft lighting to create a relaxing atmosphere during a busy day out in York.

A second York shop is currently being built in York Designer Outlet - set to open in September, with 15 jobs still available.