YORK welcomed almost 15,000 new residents in the latest year amid a growing demand for housing and lifestyle changes in the pandemic.

It comes after calls for more affordable housing in the area by councillors who claim families are seeing their children and loved ones pushed out of the city by rising prices.

Estate agents previously told The Press how York had become a top location for Londoners looking to relocate after a permanent move to homeworking.

Newly released figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) back up this trend with 14,948 people finding a new life in York. Meanwhile 16,215 York residents migrated to other areas in the UK.

While the ONS figures are up to June 2020, it gives us an indication that the city is attracting new residents from further afield - as homebuyers seek a life with a balance between nature and city living.

Their data looks at where people have moved from one local authority area to another.

The top areas that people moved from to the City of York Council area include:

Leeds - 804

East Riding of Yorkshire - 651

Selby - 436

Sheffield - 335

Ryedale - 321

Newcastle Upon Tyne - 307

Harrogate - 304

Hambleton - 279

County Durham - 270

Kirklees - 240

Bradford - 226

Wakefield - 221

Kingston upon Hull/City of - 221

Scotland - 196

Scarborough - 193

Manchester - 174

Liverpool - 149

Doncaster - 133

Calderdale - 133

Northumberland - 142

Cheshire East - 114

Nottingham - 107

Stockton-on-Tees - 106

Cambridge - 102

Where people from York have relocated to

East Riding of Yorkshire - 1,066

Leeds - 981

Selby - 978

Hambleton - 470

Harrogate - 432

Newcastle - 414

Ryedale - 405

Sheffield - 402

County Durham - 271

Manchester - 268

Scarborough - 235

Wakefield - 225

Bradford - 181

Kirklees - 156

Cambridge - 150

Liverpool - 138

Lambeth - 137

Doncaster - 127

Birmingham - 126

Northumberland - 119

Bristol - 118

Nottingham - 111

Wandsworth - 111

Southwark - 105

Why are people moving to York

Londoners are one of the key groups of people identified as driving the city's property market.

Two estate agents told us that many are searching for a lifestyle change, more nature and less expensive living as home working becomes a permanent option for some businesses.

Ben Hudson, managing director at Hudson Moody Estate Agents, said: "A lot of people have reevaluated where they're living. Homes have become more important. As they spend more time they appreciate they need more space. People with bigger houses have felt like 'We might as well down size'. We've also seen a lot of people moving from outside the area who have been told they don't need to work in the South, they can work wherever they want."

He added: "They've sold up in London and they've got deeper pockets. Now a lot of the viewings are for people who sold up and moved back to be closer to family and friends."

Simon Cartwright, co-director at Indigo Greens Estate Agents, said there was also a pull to countryside living.

Mr Cartwright said: "We're getting a high number of people who have been maybe living in the city and want to move out to the countryside but at the same time we've had a number of people who are coming from out of the area like from London.

"Because of the work from home things now, they were able to move here and get more for their money property wise. They don't have to be in London."

You can read the full comments here...