A SCOUT group for additional needs’ children is now returning to face-to-face meetings after a year of Zoom sessions for anyone who wants “fun and adventure”.
Holgate Scout group’s All 4 One section, partnered with Holgate Scout Group, providing scouting opportunities for young people both male and female aged 11–25 years old across the whole of York with additional needs, started their face-to-face meetings again with making containers to plant herbs.
Jude Partridge, the section leader, said: “Everyone is welcome, whatever their needs, and we aim to offer the full Scouting experience to our members regardless of learning or physical disability.
“Favourite activities we are looking forward to are hiking, water sports and camping.”
They learn how to improve the lives of others and their environment, build friendship and resilience, and develop practical skills for employability.
The scouts enjoy the sessions, with youngster Martha saying it was “great to be back”, parent, Kat Allock, saying their child Josh has “loved it, and is looking forward to next time.”
The scout meetings take place on the first and third Saturdays of the month from 7-9pm at Moor Lane Youth Centre, Woodthorpe.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.