A YOUNG girl from York is set to have inches cut off her hair to support those living with hair loss - as well as another charity set up in memory of an actor she is a big fan of.

Paige East-Watson, nine, will brave the hair cut on Thursday (August 5) to support The Cameron Boyce Foundation and the Little Princess Trust.

Speaking on her donation page, Paige said: “I will be donating my hair to the charity that makes wigs for children that have lost their own hair due to cancer and other illnesses.”

The Cameron Boyce Foundation was set up in 2019 in memory of the Disney Channel actor who sadly passed away in the same year.

The foundation honours the legacy of Cameron by aiming to reduce gun violence and curing epilepsy through digital campaigns, partnerships and financial support - while still supporting causes that Cameron was passionate about including ending the global water crisis.

Paige chose to support the foundation as she is a “huge fan” of Cameron’s work and the films he appears in - including Disney’s ‘Descendants’ in which Boyce plays Carlos De Vil, son of the infamous villain - Cruella De Vil.

Paige has raised £30 for the charity so far and set her sights on raising even more.

One of the donators said on the youngster’s donation page: “You are a big star - and it gives me greatest pleasure and high honour to sponsor you for great charities you are raising money for. I’m so proud.”

All of the hair that is cut off during Paige’s challenge will be donated to the Little Princess Trust.

To support Paige, visit her donation page on JustGiving at: https://bit.ly/3CcJpAs