POLICE are searching for family members of a man whose body was recovered from the River Ouse last month.
Anthony Atkinson from York went missing on July 27, but sadly his body was recovered from the river a few days later.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for help on behalf of the Coroner's office to trace some family members of Anthony.
A spokesperson for the force said: "We need to trace his two sons who are believed to be from the York area and possibly aged in their 50s."
If you have any information that could assist the search, please get in touch via email at coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk
