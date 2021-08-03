A MAN who lost his job at the start of the pandemic turned drug dealer to pay debts, York Crown Court heard.
Brooke Morrison, prosecuting, said police found cannabis worth £325 and drug dealing equipment when they stopped Cameron Dean Harris, 26, on November 26, 2020.
Harris, of Gale Lane, Acomb, pleaded guilty being concerned in the supply of cannabis, possessing cannabis with intent to supply it to others and cocaine driving.
His barrister Joseph Hudson said Harris had the offer of a job starting next month and gave no further mitigation after Judge Simon Hickey said he would pass a suspended prison sentence.
“You are a young man dabbling very dangerously in Class B and Class A drugs, but I am prepared to give you a chance,” the judge told Harris.
After reading a letter confirming details of the offer to employ Harris as a joiner for nearly 40 hours a week, the judge said: “I hope that is honest.”
He suspended a 14-month prison sentence for 12 months on condition Harris does 25 days’ rehabilitative activities.
He also banned him from driving for three years.
Ms Morrison said police stopped Harris on Ostman Road, Acomb, because he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
When they asked him if he had anything with him he shouldn’t have, he said: “Quite a bit of cannabis”.
Police found 35.3g of cannabis, £50 in cash and a grinder, bags and scales.
Police found messages from Harris offering to sell cannabis and from other people requesting cannabis on his phone.
