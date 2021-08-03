Dr Daniel Kimberling, who helps run York’s Covid vaccination centre, says young people are as grateful for their jab as octogenarians and it takes courage for them to come forward

IT’S clear that the NHS vaccination programme has been a huge success with nearly 2.3million vaccinations carried out so far in this region. In York we have now vaccinated 74 per cent of 30-39-year-olds and 67% of 18-29-year-olds with their first dose.

We have been asked why take up of the vaccine offer has slowed in the 18-29-year-old age group.

This is the last age group to have been offered the vaccine from 18 June, just six weeks ago and, judging from the city centre pop-up clinic we did at the weekend, they are definitely coming.

So, my immediate answer is, ‘We have faith in them. Give them a chance.’

We are certainly seeing young people at the Nimbuscare York vaccination centre at Askham Bar and also at our pop-up clinics across the City. They are as grateful when we see them, as our octogenarian patients were eight months ago.

Many are busy, working, studying, and have hectic schedules. Our ‘drop in without an appointment’ approach is helping them to plan their visit and we’re trying to make it as easy as possible for them, opening 8am til 8pm every day.

A recent survey of young patients coming to a drop-in clinic in Scarborough told us they preferred to come at the weekends so we’re putting on more Saturday city centre clinics too going forward – 7th and 14th August at Jorvik Gillygate Practice on The Stonebow, York.

We’re finding that some people want us to explain more about the vaccine, which is understandable.

We’re here to help and always have clinicians on hand to discuss this further. We often get questions around the risks of Covid against the risk of the vaccines and the long term affects.

They want to understand the benefits of them joining the majority of adults who have now been vaccinated.

I know it takes courage to come for that first jab when you’re not used to injections. As clinicians, we completely get this and are experienced in reassuring people.

It also takes more courage to come back for a second dose if you’ve had a day or two feeling a bit unwell after your first dose. This is whilst your immune system gets its ‘invitation to fight’ the virus and usually only last a couple of days.

We have a courageous younger generation and we need them to keep stepping forward to help us fight Covid.

See you in the vaccine clinic!