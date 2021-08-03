The front-page headline of your July 30 issue proclaims a ‘new era’ for York’s railway station. Exactly who will benefit from this new era is not explained.
The travel centre has been moved from its prominent position at the station entrance into an out-of-the-way cubby hole in a corner of the concourse that was previously the ladies’ toilet.
When you find it, it is not so much a ‘travel centre’ as an old-style ticket office. Gone are the desks for advance bookings, once manned by knowledgeable staff. Gone is the bus and tourist information desk. Gone are the racks of bus and railway timetable leaflets. Gone are the information boards on the concourse listing all trains in the day serving popular destinations. In fact, apart from the electronic departure indicators showing details of trains for the next hour or so, nowhere is there any information about where trains actually go and when, or what types of tickets are available.
Yes, there is an improvement for passengers holding a first-class ticket who arrive early enough to enjoy a few minutes’ relaxation before braving the hard seats of an Azuma train. Yes, there is an improvement for those wishing to visit the station to buy their groceries (does anyone do that?).
But what about prospective passengers visiting the station who actually want to travel on public transport? Forget it: hire a car instead.
Robert Batchelor, Spring Bank Avenue, Dunnington,York
