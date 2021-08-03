POLICE are searching for a missing man.

North Yorkshire Police say they are looking for help from the public to try and locate William Matthews, 66, who is described as 6ft tall, bald with round shoulders. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, blue trainers and a dark blue t-shirt.

Officers believe he could be in his white 17-reg Land Rover Discovery Sport which was last seen travelling towards Middlesbrough.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Our officers are currently searching after William went missing from his home on Saturday.

“He was last seen leaving his address in The Acres of Stokesley area at about 10.20am and his family have been unable to contact him.

“We are currently carrying out enquiries to locate him but are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are now treating him as a high-risk missing person.

“We are now asking for anyone who may have seen William, or who has information about his whereabouts, to contact us immediately.

“Anyone who has seen William, or his vehicle, or has information that could assist us, is asked to call 101.If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999.

“Thanks folks.”