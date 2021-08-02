Emotional tributes have been paid to a "hero" who helped victims of the Manchester Arena attack after he died in a horror crash in North Yorkshire last month.

Ex-military police officer Darron Coster, 54, was picking his son up from the venue in 2017 when the bomb went off.

He rushed inside and used his professional training to assist in the "carnage" by providing emergency treatment to injured victims.

Manchester Arena Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said Mr Coster had done an "amazing job" and described him as a "hero".

As reported by the Press last month, the veteran was riding a motorbike near Skipton, North Yorkshire, at around 11am on July 14 when he was involved in a head-on collision with a car.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, rushed to the crash but tragically Mr Coster was pronounced dead at the scene.

Today (Monday) his heartbroken family released an image of their loved one along with an emotional tribute to him.

They said: “Darron ‘Daz’ Coster was a proud Army veteran serving 22 years with the Royal Military Police.

"He was a devoted husband and father, and seven years ago he donated his kidney to his brother which saved his life.

“More recently, he was one of the few people at the Manchester Arena who went into the building after the bombing.

"He helped as many people as he could while waiting for the emergency services to arrive.

“Darron made friends wherever he went and was always helping others.

"He has been described as a ‘hero’ for what he has done. To us, he was our world and we are devastated by his death.”

Mr Coster gave evidence to the Manchester Arena Inquiry in April.

He told the inquiry he was familiar with the aftermath of explosions having received first aid training and service in Northern Ireland.

On the night of the Manchester attack, Mr Coster heard an explosion before pushing his way through the crowd to the foyer, it was heard.

He described the scene inside as "carnage" and said the first thing he did was shut the doors because "nobody needs to see that".

Mr Coster told staff what to do and then made laps of the room, using a belt and a handbag strap as tourniquets on injured victims.

He also spoke on the phone to the parents of two injured people and told them that their loved ones were alive and likely to survive, it was heard.

Mr Coster leaves behind a wife and children.

York couple Marcin and Angelika Klis, aged 42 and 39 respectively, were among those killed in the Manchester Arena attack.

They were waiting to pick up their daughters, Aleksandra, then aged 20, and Patrycja, then 14, in the foyer of the arena following an Ariana Grande concert in May, 2017, when the bomb went off.

North Yorkshire Police today said the investigation into the fatal collision was "ongoing".

Witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing either the motorcycle or the car prior to the incident, are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Emma Drummond. Or email emma.drummond@northyorkshire.police.uk. Please quote reference number 12210159925 when providing details.