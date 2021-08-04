HARROGATE'S first dedicated gin bar has opened in Hotel St George.

‘The Duck In’ gin lounge has a selection of over 40 gins, including locally sourced options like Harrogate-based Slingsby Gin, as well as gins from other Yorkshire distilleries such as Otterbeck.

The lounge will be based in the hotel’s reception area - bedecked with a hanging garden of flowers.

The focus on a lounge rather than standing bar has been made with Covid sensitivities in mind with the hotel aware that many people are still keen to maintain their personal space post Freedom Day.

Alongside its gins, guests will be able to enjoy a selection of canapes whilst they socialise, from more traditional options like camembert to the hotel's salt and vinegar scraps.

Paul Donkin, general manager of the Hotel St George, said: “Previously the space in the hotel was little used, however, we wanted to revamp the area and use it in a way that would add to our appeal, while also adding an element that would make us stand out.

"With our hotel bar already known as the Dog & Duck, we hit upon ‘The Duck In’ as a name, as people can just duck in for a quick gin – or stay for longer of course if they’re particularly thirsty!”

Since reopening in May, the hotel, which is part of the newly formed Coast & Country Hotel Collection, has enjoyed a period of busy trade and views this latest development as the next step of its post-pandemic recovery.

The Hotel St George was rescued from the risk of permanent closure in 2020 following the collapse of Specialist Leisure Group, the then owner of the Shearings brand.

Having reopened under new ownership and as part of a new hotel management agreement in May 2021, the hotel said it is going from strength to strength, with the gin lounge following hot on the heels of a 2021 wedding package.

The Coast & Country Hotel Collection incorporates 37 properties throughout England, Scotland and Wales.

Becky Edmundson, sales manager at the Hotel St George, said: “The addition of a gin lounge helps us to stand out and offers something new to Harrogate. When rumours of it first emerged, we’ve had so many people popping in to ask when it would open.

"Now it’s here, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming guests – both old and new – to enjoy this new aspect of our offering.”