TANG Hall has emerged as York's latest Covid hotspot in new figures published by Public Health England.
The organisation's latest seven day rolling rate for the City of York Council area in the week to July 28 shows the suburb with a rate of 476 per 100,000 population, after 54 new cases were confirmed;
Wigginton, which previously had the highest rate in York, had fallen to 393.5.
Outside of York, Stamford Bridge with Sutton Upon Derwent had the highest rate, of 506.7 per 100,000 people.
The overall rate for York as a whole rose very slightly yesterday from 243.6 to 246.9, while North Yorkshire's rate fell from 290.9 to 268.7 and East Yorkshire's dropped from 332.1 to 318.6.
Ryedale had the lowest rate of any district of North Yorkshire, with only 182.4 per 100,000 people, while the Selby district's rate was 262.6.
The average infection rate for the country as a whole continued to fall, with England's rate down to 296.6 from 305.1 and the UK's figure down to 283.8 from 291.8.
PHE said 21,952 new people had a confirmed positive test result reported on August 2 and, between July 27 and August 2, 184,550 people had a confirmed positive test result.- a decrease of 27 per cent compared with the previous seven days.
