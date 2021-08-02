A teenager has appeared before York Magistrates Court charged with murder.
Brooklyn Bell, 18, of Parkwood Rise, Keighley, is alleged to have murdered Simon McMinn on Wednesday.
The victim, who was in his forties, was found in Aireville Park, Skipton, with stab wounds.
Because the charge was murder, Bell was not allowed to apply for bail.
York magistrates sent him in custody to Bradford Crown Court, where he will appear on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.
