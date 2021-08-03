THREE York nursery schools have made a list of the top 20 nurseries in Yorkshire and the Humber.

The series of awards were handed out by day nurseries reviews site daynurseries.co.uk with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money. 1,023 early years settings went head to head for the prize.

The winning nurseries included Little Bugs Childcare Web Adventure Park on Wigginton Road, Patchwork Private Children’s Daycare in Sutton-on-the-Forest and Puddleducks Children's Nursery Sheriff Hutton. The full list can be found via www.daynurseries.co.uk

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “The past year has been a huge challenge for nurseries, many of whom were offering childcare to vulnerable and keyworker children during the various lockdowns and giving children that all important ‘normality’.

“We hope these awards will boost the spirits of nursery staff who have been through such a lot and give parents vital guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.

“Reviews of our Top 20 nurseries show these settings stimulate and nurture children, improving their social and emotional wellbeing and enhancing their learning.”

Laura Foster, director of Patchwork Private Children’s Daycare said: “Everyone at Patchwork are overjoyed to have been named as Top 20 nursery in the UK especially since I only took over in February last year, four weeks before having to close for two months due to Covid. I am grateful to all of the staff for going the extra mile every day, and to the parents for their amazing reviews as we would not have won the award without them.

“Our ethos is to look after every child as we would our own and I believe that is what we do. The parents have been delighted to discover the news too and we really do appreciate all the support that they have given over this very tough year.”