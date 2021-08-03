IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five bowling teams from the past.

1980: Pictured above, the bowling foursome from Swinton, who had reached the finals of the Yorkshire fours knock-out competition, which automatically qualified them for the all-England finals at Worthing. From left: John Humpleby, Peter Rapp, Nigel Watson and Peter Metcalfe.

Next up...

 

York Press: BERT KEECH BOWLING CLUB TEAM 1971

Pictured above, the Bert Keech Bowling Club team who played Bootham Conservative Club in July 1971.

 

York Press: BOOTHAM CONSERVATIVE CLUB TEAM 1971

Pictured above, Bootham Conservative Club who met Bert Keech Bowling Club during a York and District League Division II match on the Bert Keech green, Sycamore Terrace.

 

York Press: YORK TRIPLES 1971

YORK TRIPLES 1971: Pictured, some of the competitors in the quarter-finals of the York triples competition at West Park.

 

York Press: YORK TRIPLES 1971

THE RETREAT AND BURNHOLME BOWLS TEAM 1971: The Retreat and Burnholme bowls teams (left to right), P Stratford, E Ward, F Hodgson, F Young (Retreat), and P Read, H Atkinson, C H Evans and A Kendrew (Burnholme).

If you have any team pictures you would like to share with us, please email them with a submitted caption to odele.ayres@newsquest.co.uk

Love looking at old pictures from across the York district? Join our Facebook group Why We Love York – Memories