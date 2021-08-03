IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five bowling teams from the past.
1980: Pictured above, the bowling foursome from Swinton, who had reached the finals of the Yorkshire fours knock-out competition, which automatically qualified them for the all-England finals at Worthing. From left: John Humpleby, Peter Rapp, Nigel Watson and Peter Metcalfe.
Next up...
Pictured above, the Bert Keech Bowling Club team who played Bootham Conservative Club in July 1971.
Pictured above, Bootham Conservative Club who met Bert Keech Bowling Club during a York and District League Division II match on the Bert Keech green, Sycamore Terrace.
YORK TRIPLES 1971: Pictured, some of the competitors in the quarter-finals of the York triples competition at West Park.
THE RETREAT AND BURNHOLME BOWLS TEAM 1971: The Retreat and Burnholme bowls teams (left to right), P Stratford, E Ward, F Hodgson, F Young (Retreat), and P Read, H Atkinson, C H Evans and A Kendrew (Burnholme).
If you have any team pictures you would like to share with us, please email them with a submitted caption to odele.ayres@newsquest.co.uk
Love looking at old pictures from across the York district? Join our Facebook group Why We Love York – Memories
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.