AN OUTDOOR cinema is set to return to Castle Howard next month.
The Luna Cinema, the largest producer of outdoor cinema in the UK, will be giving screenings at the stately home near Malton over three days in late September.
It will be showing Top Gun on September 24, Dirty Dancing on September 25 and Star Wars: A New Hope on September 26.
A spokesperson said these would be part of over 175 screenings at more than 50 stunning locations across the UK, providing an unrivalled open-air cinema experience at some of the most iconic venues.
"The Luna Bar with Moretti will also be present at all screenings, serving a full selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, as well as the famous Italian beer itself," they said.
"The screen will be located in the grounds, adjacent to the South Lake
"Tickets are available to buy from thelunacinema.com, with prices starting from £15.50 including booking fees."
