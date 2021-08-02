DRIVERS have been urged to protect their vehicles following an increase in keyless car thefts.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said “technology sold as a convenience" was actually working against drivers.

It comes after provisional figures from the National Police Chiefs' Council showed that vehicle crime increased by 3.1 per cent between May and June this year.

The AA is encouraging drivers who have keyless entry to keep keys away from the front door and to buy a faraday pouch.

The pouch costs less than a tenner, the AA said, and stops the signal being broadcast. It will keep the car where it’s parked.

The company said drivers should remember to have two pouches – one for their main key and one for the spare.

“Technology sold as a convenience for drivers is becoming the best tool for car thieves," Jack said.

“Relay theft is now the preferred way to steal a car is it is quick and quiet. The days of ‘smash and grab’ are over and have been replaced with ‘bounce and roll’ as thieves now bounce the signal off the keys in the house onto the car and roll away with the goods.

“As fast as manufacturers try to develop ways to strengthen vehicle security, thieves will work just as hard to beat them.

“The best way to protect cars with keyless entry is to keep keys away from the front door and to buy a faraday pouch."