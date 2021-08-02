UPDATED 3.40PM: The road has been cleared and the traffic is easing, but is still slow in the area due to holiday traffic.
A CRASH is partially blocking a major road.
Reports are coming in of a crash in York with queuing traffic after an accident is partially blocking the outer ringroad close to the Hopgrove roundabout.
Drivers are being told to expect delays and to avoid the area if at all possible.
It's not yet known if anyone has been injured in the crash.
More to follow.
