NETWORK Rail has warned commuters and tourists in York of the dangers of trespassing after almost 1,000 incidents in the past year.

The railway company told how a third of British adults said they would be prepared to risk their life to retrieve an everyday item from the track in a recent survey. This included mobile phones, purses and keys.

There were 975 reported incidents on or around the East Coast Main Line - which connects London King’s Cross and Scotland, via York - between April 2020 and March 2021.

Trespassing on the railway can lead to life changing injuries or even fatal consequences, Network Rail said.

As well as trains not being able to stop quickly or swerve out of the way, there are also hidden dangers such as a lethal current running through overhead lines.

Network Rail and British Transport Police have now launched a new campaign - ‘Shattered Lives’ – to warn people about the life-changing dangers on and around the railway where making the wrong choice could easily lead to devastating consequences for them, their friends and family.

Louise Cox, Head of Safety for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “It’s absolutely shocking that so many people admit they are willing to risk their life for their phone, keys or wallet. It’s never safe to trespass on the railway and the consequences could be life changing or even fatal.

“We want everyone to understand that stepping on the track shatters lives of loved ones and the wider community. Please don’t leave people around you to pick up the pieces.”

Every year thousands of trespass incidents take place across the rail network. Though trespassing is often seen as a youth problem, the vast majority of trespassers – 75 per cent – are adults.

Their reasons for straying onto the network include taking shortcuts and retrieving dropped items from the track.

In the last three years, more than 150 adults have either been seriously injured or lost their lives as a result of trespassing on Britain’s rail network.

Superintendent Alison Evans, British Transport Police, said: “Unfortunately, every summer we see a rise in trespass incidents. This summer, please remember that stepping onto the railway at any time is dangerous and illegal.

"Accessing the tracks as a shortcut or to retrieve a personal possession you’ve dropped will have consequences that stay with you and those around you for life. Don’t let a moment of impatience ruin everything – it’s just not worth it.”

Information on the dangers of railway trespass and the You vs Train campaign can be found on the You vs Train website (youvstrain.co.uk).