A VIOLENT burglar given parole during a five-and-a half-year prison sentence was caught drug dealing, York Crown Court heard.
Wesley Austin Waterworth, 29, ran from police when they spotted a drug deal taking place outside a social club in East Parade, Harrogate, but was caught.
He had more than £570 on him in cash.
Officers found a large rock of cocaine and wraps of the drug ready for supply at his home, as well as cannabis, two sets of weighing scales and drugs paraphernalia.
Waterworth was recalled to prison immediately after his arrest to continue serving the five-and-a-year sentence.
He attended York Crown Court via a video link from prison and admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, criminal damage and possessing a class C drog.
He was jailed for two years and two weeks.
He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation because he pulled off the handle of the social club's door while trying to avoid arrest.
The five-year sentence was imposed for burglary and violence offences in the Harrogate area.
