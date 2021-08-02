The location for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 has been confirmed by ITV.

The forthcoming 21st series of the popular show will return to the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.

The much-loved series - fronted by the nation's favourite duo Ant & Dec - will see a celebrity crowned the king or queen of the castle once again as travel restriction remain in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The listed building was revamped in order to house celebrities for weeks on end and is reported to have cost in excess of £1million to hire for six weeks last year.

And the new location proved a hit with viewers last year as the first show of the 2020 series, which ran on Sunday 15 November at 9pm, consolidated to an audience of 13.8m TV viewers [52% audience share] over the first seven days of its availability.

The castle has a dark past having allegedly been used for Satanic rituals in the past.

The castle was a popular tourist attraction in the 60s and 70s with rumours that it was haunted by the Countess of Dundonald.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning, said: “We can confirm today that we’ll be returning to Wales for the 2021 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

“We’ve always said we have contingencies in place for the series if the covid situation continued to bring uncertainty, and after a highly successful run at the castle last year we’re pleased that we can return there.

“I have no doubt the production team will produce another hugely entertaining series.”

The show is produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios who will once again be broadcasting live every night from the ruined castle, as a brand new cast of celebrities adjust to their new surroundings.

Richard Cowles, Director of Unscripted at Lifted Entertainment said: “With the continued uncertainty around covid and international travel we have taken the decision not to return to our home in Australia for the 2021 series.

“We’re excited to return to Gwrych Castle. The last series was a huge success and we were made to feel so welcome by everyone locally and can’t wait to see everyone again.”

Dr Mark Baker, Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust said “I’m absolutely delighted that I’m A Celebrity has chosen Gwrych Castle to be its UK location for the 2021 series.

Gwrych Castle is a beautiful grade I listed historic house and a must-see destination for tourists visiting Wales. I’m A Celebrity being here will really help support its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost. We are all very excited to be working with the team again.”

The Welsh Government's Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, said: “This is excellent news and we look forward to welcoming the I’m a Celebrity team back to Wales this year, and to working with them to make it an even better year! Croeso nol! Welcome back!”

More information about the 2021 series will be released in due course, ITV said.