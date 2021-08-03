A YORK woman whose son lived just "two precious days" has raised more than £20,000 for a hospice who helped her through the tragedy – by shaving off her 4ft-long dreadlocks.

Jessica Herbert’s son Oaken was diagnosed with a deadly genetic condition during her pregnancy.

At her 12-week scan doctors discovered the little lad had Edwards syndrome, a genetic disorder caused by the presence of a third copy of all or part of chromosome 18.

Sadly, only one in 10 babies born with the condition lives past their fifth birthday. Oaken died two days after he was born in August last year.

But Jessica, 46, a tree surgeon at Askham Byram College, York, said she was grateful to have been able to hold him and christen him before his death.

Following the pregnancy, Jessica and husband of 10 years Simon, 48, were supported by Martin House Children’s Hospice which she said made a "positive difference" in their lives.

She decided to chop off the hair she has not cut in more than 11 years, which has grown to 4ft 2in and is "unimaginably heavy" to raise funds so the hospice can help other families like hers.

The transformational cut took place on Saturday, July 31, at the Deer Shed Festival Base Camp Plus event at Baldersby Park in Thirsk.

Her husband Simon and daughter Willow, six, chopped the locks off one by one in an emotional day attended by around 50 people.

Jessica said: “It was very emotional for me, and for everyone who watched.

“But it was so liberating and also exciting. Even if I was a bit scared at first. I cried quite a bit.

“Having my hair piled up on my lap was so strange. It’s something I’ve had with me for more than a decade.

“My daughter Willow shaved off a few locks which was very cool.

“I feel proud of what I’ve done to raise awareness and to help people talk about these things.”

She added: “I didn’t have any preconceived ideas of how it would look but I’m quite happy, I think I look alright. I’m relieved.”

Jessica was only given two days with Oaken before his tragic death, but she said she was grateful for the support she received from the hospice.

She said: “We only had Oaken for two precious days, that’s all we had.

“He was a brave little man who had so much character but his medical difficulties were too severe and there was little the wonderful medical teams involved could do to help him so we went to Martin House.

“It was a tragic situation, but the support we got from the hospice was truly outstanding.

“I really wanted to do something for them, they made such a positive difference to our lives."

Husband Simon spent 30 minutes carefully shaving each lock one by one, and said he was proud of Jessica and the journey they went through together.

Simon, who is also a tree surgeon, said he was happy with the result as it looked "really cool" and joked that Jessica had a "good head shape".

Simon said: “You’ve seen people with no hair so you try to transpose that image onto her, but when I was faced with the task of doing this with 50 people watching – I just didn’t want to mess it up.

“There was a bit of pressure, but when it was all off it actually looked really cool – she’s got a good head shape.

“I’m immensely proud of her, and all of the work she has done to raise funds.

“With everything we went through, with the baby loss, this helped lessen the stigma attached.

“We’ve made friends and spoken to people, and we’ve struck a chord with the fundraiser as people have left such thoughtful messages and massive donations from strangers.

“It’s been a fulfilling journey.”

Jessica has raised more than £21,000 so far. Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jessica-herbertdreadlockheadshave to donate.