A POLICE officer has completed a 180-mile cycle ride from York police station in memory of a colleague who died in the line of duty.
Thirsk-based Inspector Denise Wond, who was cheered off at the start by North Yorkshire's Chief Constable, Lisa Winward, was one of many officers who took part in the Police Unity Tour, which ended with a memorial service at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on Sunday.
She said she was riding in memory of Police Constable Norman Garnham,who was killed on March 2, 1977, aged 25, when he was fatally wounded with a knife while arresting a youth at Skeeby, Richmondshire.
Insp Wond raised almost £1,200 for Care of Police Survivors, a charity dedicated to helping families of officers who have died on duty.
She said: “It was pouring with rain for all but 12 miles on Friday, but it was a fantastic weekend with lots of hills and the sun shone for the ceremony on Sunday.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.