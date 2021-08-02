Mike Laycock’s headline on the front page of The Press - ‘NHS dental crisis a new low’ (Friday, July 31) - sadly highlights this Government’s total disregard for voters who have placed them in charge of this country.
Lip service was all they offered, but no change; fudged promises that never materialised into action. Perhaps Covid was the initial culprit but at what civilised cost to their electorate?
We were left in ‘No man’s land’, bereft of directional policy to other vital issues of the day.
At least York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell was spot on with her comment: “It was time Government got a grip of the dental crisis.”
This was succinct, yet starkly contrasted against York Outer Tory MP Julian Sturdy who only delivered a limp response to this crisis by blaming “Covid induced cancellation of routine appointments”.
Apt perhaps one year ago; crass now in this urgent hour.
As poised whilst gripping yet again a pair of mole grips and contemplating pulling out one of my teeth (akin to a severe bee sting) his comments leave me cynically cold, yet at least Rachael gives me future hope within this indifferent world I find myself in.
Frankly a total Government ousting is needed, is my view, if only to extract ourselves from this Third World economy we have darkly sunk into.
Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.