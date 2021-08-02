Although I am an enthusiastic Yorkshireman, born and bred, I resent ‘Yorkshire-Man’ (The Press, July 31) being overweight.
We have many trim and athletic superheroes in God’s own country - although I am not one of them!
Father Richard Robson, Saint Anne’s House, Brownlow Street, York
