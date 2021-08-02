MACMILLAN has awarded a York-based cancer support group with a grant for keeping its members connected throughout the pandemic.
Breast Friends, a support group for patients and survivors of breast cancer in York, moved to a virtual platform last year to continue keeping its members connected.
The group has recently met up again in person as the Covid restrictions have relaxed but are able to still continue with the virtual platform, courtesy of the Macmillan grant.
Zoe Bounds, co-founder of the group, said: “We are getting many calls from newly diagnosed patients which was not the case pre-Covid.
“It is possible that this is because patients aren’t getting the same amount of face-to-face support from the hospitals with more services being virtual or via telephone, which just proves how important those relationships, built by face-to-face contact, are to people with cancer during their diagnosis and treatment.”
The group offers a range of social activities for its members which range from ‘walk and talk’ sessions, a lunch club, and sewing.
They can be contacted on 01904373088 and found on Facebook- ‘Breast Friends York’.
