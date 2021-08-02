THE organisers of Harrogate Christmas Market have told of their disappointment after being informed they can't stage the event on the Montpellier Hill Stray this year.
Brian and Beryl Dunsby say Harrogate Borough Council has told them it cannot grant a licence.
The council said their event plan did not take into account the risk of overcrowding and necessary evacuation procedures, counter terrorism measures and the ongoing risk of Covid-19.
It said the success of the market had outgrown what could be safely delivered, adding that it had not been an easy decision but health and safety of residents, traders and visitors must come first.
But the Dunsbys claimed that at no point had there been any opportunity to meet council officers and other key experts to discuss their outstanding concerns over the market.
"We have bent over backwards to fulfil all the recommended security and safety measures around the site," they said.
They added that the market had brought major benefits to town centre businesses,with many town centre shop-keepers and other local businesses telling them that the Christmas market days were their best four days trading of the year.
