A MAN needed hospital treatment after an attack.

North Yorkshire Police say they are now appealing for witnesses and information about a serious assault in Tadcaster on Saturday (July 31).

They say it happened in the early hours of the morning at about 3am, and although the exact location is unknown at this time, it is possibly within the vicinity of Field Drive and York Road.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary where he was treated and later discharged following treatment to a small cut to his abdomen.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing to anyone who saw or heard a disturbance in the area at the time of the assault and anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information, to contact the police. In particular, they are appealing for any CCTV including personal doorbell footage or dashcam and any information that will assist in identifying the suspect.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Danielle Nugent. You can also email danielle.nugent@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210171625.