A MAN has been arrested and charged with murder.
North Yorkshire Police say an 18-year-old from Keighley was arrested on Saturday (July 31) following police searches in West Yorkshire.
He has been charged with one count of murder and has been remanded in custody to appear at York Magistrates’ Court today.
He was the fourth person to be arrested following the death of a man in his 40s who was found in Aireville Park in Skipton on Wednesday evening with stab wounds.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police have reassured the community that it is being treated as an isolated incident, meaning there is no threat to the public.
A local man in his 40 who was arrested as part of the investigation has been released under investigation in connection with drug offences while enquiries continue.
The other men arrested were released with no further action following extensive investigations led by detectives from the Major Investigation Team.
