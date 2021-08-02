A GROUP of youngsters had to be rescued after they climbed up on to a roof.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out shortly after 6pm on Yorkshire Day (August 1) after reports that teenagers were were stuck on a roof in Wetherby Road in Harrogate.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews assisted four teenagers who had climbed onto the roof of a school and then were unable to get down. Crews used a ladder to help them to safety."
