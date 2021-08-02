A WOMAN has died after a crash.
North Yorkshire Police say they want to hear from anyone who witnessed a two-car collision near Catterick village on the A6055 between Catterick and Leeming Bar at around 2.20am yesterday (August 1).
It involved a black Audi A7 which was travelling southbound and a blue Kia Ceed travelling in the opposite direction.
The Kia driver, a local woman in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A police spokesman said : "Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, including those who may have seen either vehicle prior to the crash.
"Anyone who has dash camera footage is encouraged to save and preserve the footage and to contact North Yorkshire Police.
"Anyone with any information is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference 12210172288."
Alternatively you can email the officer in case, PC Nicola Gill, at Nicola.gill@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
