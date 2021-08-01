YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate continues to drop - but further cases are still being confirmed in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has dropped by nine, taking it to 243.6 cases per 100,000 population. This remains below the UK national average rate, which is currently 291.8 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE figures show that a further 79 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 17,375.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 21, taking it to 290.9 cases per 100,000 population. A further 184 cases have been recorded North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 43,293.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 30, taking it to 332.1 cases per 100,000 population. A further 160 cases have been recorded in the East Riding area, taking the total for the pandemic there to 25,776.
Across the UK, a further 24,470 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 5,880,667.
