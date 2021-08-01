VIDEO footage shows four cooling towers at a former power station being demolished this morning (August 1).
The 300ft (90m) high structures at the former Eggborough Power Station were brought down just after 8am today.
The Yorkshire Day demolition was carried out by contractor DSM as police closed roads and 40 security guards patrolled a 350m exclusion zone.
Read the full story here.
