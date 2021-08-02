THE people of York helped to celebrate Yorkshire Day yesterday by taking part in a range of activities in the city centre.
Visit York organised the Yorkshire Day fun in the city, which included giant TV screens in both Tower Gardens and St Sampson’s Square - showing archive footage of York from times gone by, as well as fun family films including Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep - with deck chairs available to viewers to use.
The Lord Mayor of York, Reverend Councillor Chris Cullwick and Sheriff of York Ashley Mason also took part in the fun as they visited the Visit York stand in Parliament Street.
The streets in the city centre were decorated for the occasion with bunting and flags spreading the Yorkshire love.
A number of ‘selfie points’ were also dotted around the city with Yorkshire-based scenery and props, allowing people to take a snap and share their Yorkshire pride across social media.
For each day of the Yorkshire Day weekend celebrations, the best selfie won a £250 York Gift card.
