A THEATRE in York has announced a "packed" programme of performances with over 20 live shows for the coming season.
The Joseph Rowntree Theatre (JRT) has unveiled its new season of shows - which will include big and small productions, dance, opera, musicals, concerts, and a Christmas pantomime.
As well as hosting local theatre companies and musical groups, the theatre provides a stage for professional touring companies. It is also the venue of choice for tribute bands, attracting fans from all over the UK.
Dan Shrimpton, chair of the board of trustees at JRT, said: “We’re delighted with this new programme and have some big shows lined up, including Matilda: The Musical Junior and the Wizard of Oz, plus a series of concerts and music tribute acts."
"In addition we are welcoming back the Rowntree Players, with two plays and the much-anticipated pantomime, Dick Whittington – we can’t wait. There really is something for everyone.”
Tickets go on sale on tofay (August 1) for theatre 'Friends' and August 8 for the public. If you book tickets for three shows staged from September 1 to January 31 at the same time, you will automatically receive a 10 per cent discount.
Full details of performances at JRT can be found on the website.
