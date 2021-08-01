THOUSANDS of runners gathered in York today to take part in the city's 10K challenge - one of the first major events to return to the area.

The runners and their friends and families came together on the Knavesmire to prepare for the task in overcast conditions - which a number of runners described as "perfect weather" for the event.

At around 9.15am, runners gathered in the starting pens to take part in the warm-up organised by York Sport.

A number of good luck messages were then read out over the tannoy before runners set off on the 10K challenge at 9.30am.

The route saw runners start in Knavesmire Road before passing through Bishopthorpe Road, Nunnery Lane, Bridge Street, past York Minster to Goodramgate, Parliament Street and Coppergate before taking the river path over Blue Bridge and Millennium Bridge.

A spokesperson for the York 10K said: "It has been described as one of the country’s most beautiful city runs. Since its launch in 2009, the event has also grown into one of Yorkshire’s most popular 10Ks.

"The route takes in some of the city’s most historic landmarks, including the ancient city walls, Clifford’s Tower and the Minster."

The first athlete crossed the finish line inside York Racecourse in a time of 32 minutes and seven seconds.

A number of runners donned a range of costumes during the 10K - characters on display included a T-Rex, Batman and Robin and even Olaf and Elsa from Disney's Frozen.

Charity partners including St Leonard's Hospice and Yorkshire Air Ambulance had stalls on the Knavesmire giving participants the chance to chat with them and get to know a bit more about the charities and the work they do.

The York Fun Run was postponed until August 2022 in April.

Road closures caused by the run are expected to reopen at varied times - but Knavesmire Road will be the last to reopen at around 2pm today.